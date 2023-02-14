Expand / Collapse search
Drew Barrymore
Published

Drew Barrymore breaks down to Pamela Anderson over raising kids in spotlight: ‘They didn’t sign up for this’

Pamela Anderson shares two sons with ex Tommy Lee, while Drew Barrymore has two daughters with ex Will Kopelman

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson had a recent heart-to-heart conversation about motherhood that turned emotional.

On Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the "Baywatch" alum revealed what she did to ensure her and Tommy Lee's two sons grew up protected.

"My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school," Anderson shared. 

"I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there ‘cause people were trying to take them off the schoolyard," Anderson explained. "I had to find clever ways to kind of make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them and not, you know, I was not going to take that chance."

Pamela and Tommy share Brandon, 26 and Dylan, 25.

Barrymore is a mother-of-two herself and sympathized with Anderson's struggle to protect her children during their formative years.

"I so understand. I get it," Barrymore said on the verge of tears. "Don’t f--- with my kids. This is not OK. They didn’t sign up for this."

The show's host shares her daughters, Olive, 10 and Frankie, 8 with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson bonded over motherhood in a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson bonded over motherhood in a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." (Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson on "The Drew Barrymore Show." (The Drew Barrymore Show YouTube)

Barrymore and Anderson found common ground on being in the limelight at an early age. Drew suggested that their early careers "set them up" for being the parents that they are.

"Maybe, our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents," she told Anderson. Pamela agreed, adding, "We just have to make sure that women know how to make themselves safe, from very young girls."

Drew Barrymore, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman in 2014.

Drew Barrymore, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman in 2014. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Pamela Anderson shares her sons Brandon and Dylan with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee. 

Pamela Anderson shares her sons Brandon and Dylan with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee.  (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

During the interview, Anderson and Barrymore develed into her former relationship with Lee, which has been brought back into the spotlight with the release of Anderson's memoir, "Love, Pamela" and Netflix documentary, "Pamela, a love story."

In the documentary, Anderson stated that she does not know how to love anyone besides her sons' father.

"It’s just that connection that you don’t have with anybody else," she said. "And people may say that they can get past it, but I can’t. I haven’t been able to, and that’s okay. I don’t even care if I’m alone the rest of my life."

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship returned to the spotlight thanks to the actress' new memoir and documentary.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship returned to the spotlight thanks to the actress' new memoir and documentary. (Getty Images)

Anderson continued: "I’ve experienced really wonderful, loving moments, and sometimes, things don’t last forever for a reason, and it’s okay. It’s fine, it’s OK. In the last year I spent alone, I think it’s been the happiest year of my life."

