Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears over 'wrecked' body: 'I don't want anyone to see this'

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Drew Barrymore is not afraid to share her vulnerable side.

During a segment called "Scared to Wear" on the Monday episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress and talk show host — who is mom to daughters Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11 — got emotional when talking about her body image struggles.

"The other day, I was walking down the street, and I’ve had two C-sections, and I’m so wrecked down there that I permanently just … I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants," she told one audience member who shared her own body insecurities.

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"But the other day I was walking around, and I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn’t keep my jacket closed. And I was walking around like, ‘I don’t want anyone to see this,'" she added. "And I so get when you have kids, and you have a busy life, and your body changes, and you get older, and things just aren’t the same. I totally get it."

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During the segment, Barrymore, along with two fashion experts, encouraged two audience members to step out of their comfort zones when it comes to their individual styles.

"Listen, you know what my daughter does? She encourages me to dress differently. And a lot of the times I feel really good," said Barrymore. "I’ll never wear those pair of jeans again… We all can find something that fits us right."

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This isn't the first time Barrymore has been candid about her body struggles.

During a January episode of her talk show, the actress revealed that she was once told she was "too heavy" when she was 10 years old.

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"I was 10 years old, and I just was told by everybody, ‘You don’t look how you did in 'E.T.' You’re too heavy. You’re not blonde enough. You’re not old enough. You’re too young. You’re not tall,’" she said. "And everybody just started getting involved in the way I looked."

"What I’m so relieved about now is that it’s four decades later, I’m 50… I do know what’s important now, and the look in my eyes is so clear."