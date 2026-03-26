Valerie Bertinelli’s body confession: Why the star says she is now ‘deformed’

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Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her body image.

During a conversation with Drew Barrymore about her recent memoir, "Getting Naked," Bertinelli opened up about her "deformed" breasts.

"I mean, if you read the book, you'll know that my boobs are deformed, and I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are. I had four surgeries in 2024. But Drew is like, 'How bad can it be?' I'm like, 'Really?'"

She mimicked opening her blouse, and said that Barrymore admitted, "Oh yeah, that’s bad."

VALERIE BERTINELLI SAYS SHE WAS ‘LUCKY TO HAVE SURVIVED’ SEVERE POST-SURGERY INFECTION

"I love her honesty," Bertinelli added. "It's like, I can trust this woman."

"And then I proceeded to be like, here's what we can do," said Barrymore.

"My boobs suck, but I'm not dating, so it doesn't matter," Bertinelli added, with Barrymore interjecting, "Yet."

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The 65-year-old wrote in "Getting Naked" that she always hated her naturally small breasts and decided to get implants in the 1980s.

While she wanted a modest change to her cleavage, somehow she ended up with results more dramatic than she intended.

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"After I got the implants, I never put them on display. I tried to hide them even, embarrassed that I had done it," she wrote.

After suffering from a bad fall, Bertinelli underwent surgery to have her old implants removed, and smaller ones put in, six weeks later.

But a week later, she began experiencing discoloration and swelling, and she felt herself "getting dizzy. By nighttime, I was running a fever," which went up to 104 degrees.

"The look on my doctor's face when he finally saw me made me think ‘Oh s---' I guess I should have come in earlier.’ And he took everything out [the implant and the surrounding tissues] and then my breast became infected and started to cave in on itself. It became a crater," Bertinelli told People in an interview earlier this month.

"I have to have one more surgery to even them out," she told the outlet. "Me and these guys (pointing to two of her cats, Henry and Batman, along with Luna) are the only ones looking at my boobs anyways, but I don’t care because I can’t see without my glasses on ... I’ll have to date somebody who can’t see."

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"Anyway, those were my boobs," she added. "Anybody want to date me? It was so serious I just had to find the humor in it."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.