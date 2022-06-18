Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Drake responds to ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ reactions: ‘It’s all good if you don’t get it’

Drake released his latest album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ on Friday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drake released his latest album "Honestly, Nevermind" by surprise on Friday and the project has sparked mixed reactions.

During the rapper’s "Honestly, Nevermind" release party, Drake addressed the negative response.

"It’s all good if you don’t get it yet," he said of his album as "Calling My Name," played in the background of the video. "That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!"

Drake addressed the negative reactions over his latest album "Honestly, Nevermind."

Drake addressed the negative reactions over his latest album "Honestly, Nevermind." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Social media went ablaze with fans sharing their opinions of the release. "Drake going platinum in Zara and H&M with this album," one user wrote.

DRAKE, OLIVIA RODRIGO CLEAN UP AT 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: WINNERS LIST

"played the first song of this drake album and said Honestly, Nevermind," another added.

"drake making the worst album in his discography," another wrote alongside a photo of Walter White mixing chemicals in "Breaking Bad."

Although there were negative responses, many fans have enjoyed his latest release.

"Everyone is saying they don't like Drake's new album, I give them two weeks max! It's definitely a vibe, perfect for summer!" one social media user wrote.

"if you don't like Drake's new album, you can go to the studio and f---ing make your own taste," another added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Honestly, Nevermind" was released nine months after Drake's last studio album, "Certified Lover Boy."

When Drake released the surprise album, he teased an upcoming addition to his "Scary Hours" collection.

Drake surprise released his seventh studio album "Honestly, Nevermind" on Friday.

Drake surprise released his seventh studio album "Honestly, Nevermind" on Friday. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET)

On Friday, the star released a music video for a song on the album "Falling Back." In the video, the Toronto native was seen marrying 23 different women. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, made a cameo appearance in the video.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending