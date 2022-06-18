Drake responds to ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ reactions: ‘It’s all good if you don’t get it’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drake released his latest album "Honestly, Nevermind" by surprise on Friday and the project has sparked mixed reactions.

During the rapper’s "Honestly, Nevermind" release party, Drake addressed the negative response.

"It’s all good if you don’t get it yet," he said of his album as "Calling My Name," played in the background of the video. "That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!"

Social media went ablaze with fans sharing their opinions of the release. "Drake going platinum in Zara and H&M with this album," one user wrote.

"played the first song of this drake album and said Honestly, Nevermind," another added.

"drake making the worst album in his discography," another wrote alongside a photo of Walter White mixing chemicals in "Breaking Bad."

Although there were negative responses, many fans have enjoyed his latest release.

"Everyone is saying they don't like Drake's new album, I give them two weeks max! It's definitely a vibe, perfect for summer!" one social media user wrote.

"if you don't like Drake's new album, you can go to the studio and f---ing make your own taste," another added.

"Honestly, Nevermind" was released nine months after Drake's last studio album, "Certified Lover Boy."

When Drake released the surprise album, he teased an upcoming addition to his "Scary Hours" collection.

On Friday, the star released a music video for a song on the album "Falling Back." In the video, the Toronto native was seen marrying 23 different women.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, made a cameo appearance in the video.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.