Tristan Thompson spends time with daughter True while Khloe Kardashian enjoys Italy

Khloe Kardashian and other members of the family are enjoying Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Tristan Thompson is spending time with his daughter True while Khloe Kardashian takes on Italy.

The Chicago Bulls player, 31, took to his Instagram story on Friday and shared an image with True. 

The father-daughter duo flashed big smiles for the camera as Thompson referred to his 4-year-old as his "twin."

Thompson shared a video of True applying hair care products to his hair. True applied a generous amount on top of his head, which he replied with, "Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay… The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?"

KARDASHIANS ENJOY PRE-WEDDING LUNCH IN THE ITALIAN RIVIERA

"I have to wash this," True replied to her dad as she got down from her stool and walked toward the bathroom sink. Thompson concluded the video by saying, "Stylin' by True."

Thompson is on dad-duty while his ex, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian family take over Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

(L-R) Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians." Khloe shares her daughter True with Tristan Thompson.

(L-R) Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians." Khloe shares her daughter True with Tristan Thompson. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

On Friday, the Kardashian women were seen arriving to dinner in full Dolce and Gabbana outfits. Then on Saturday, the family - including Kourtney and Barker's children - enjoyed a pre-wedding lunch on a yacht in the Italian Riviera. 

The couple is set to marry at a castle in Portofino, Castello Brown.

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara courthouse Sunday.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty &amp; Essex on March 10, 2018.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty &amp; Essex on March 10, 2018. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

The drummer proposed in October after they dated less than a year. The two have their own children from previous relationships.

