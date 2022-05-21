Tristan Thompson spends time with daughter True while Khloe Kardashian enjoys Italy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tristan Thompson is spending time with his daughter True while Khloe Kardashian takes on Italy.

The Chicago Bulls player, 31, took to his Instagram story on Friday and shared an image with True.

The father-daughter duo flashed big smiles for the camera as Thompson referred to his 4-year-old as his "twin."

Thompson shared a video of True applying hair care products to his hair. True applied a generous amount on top of his head, which he replied with, "Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay… The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?"

KARDASHIANS ENJOY PRE-WEDDING LUNCH IN THE ITALIAN RIVIERA

"I have to wash this," True replied to her dad as she got down from her stool and walked toward the bathroom sink. Thompson concluded the video by saying, "Stylin' by True."

Thompson is on dad-duty while his ex, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian family take over Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

On Friday, the Kardashian women were seen arriving to dinner in full Dolce and Gabbana outfits. Then on Saturday, the family - including Kourtney and Barker's children - enjoyed a pre-wedding lunch on a yacht in the Italian Riviera.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple is set to marry at a castle in Portofino, Castello Brown.

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara courthouse Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP