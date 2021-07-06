Drake Bell shares he's been married for years and has a kid

Actor Drake Bell revealed he has been married for the past three years and shares a child with his wife in a social media post last week.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," Bell wrote on Twitter in Spanish in a statement translated to English.

"Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes," he added in the tweet.

Bell's statement comes after he was recently photographed with Janet Von Schmeling, according to People magazine. The couple – both wearing bands on their ring fingers – was spotted pushing a stroller around Disneyland.

Last month, Bell pleaded guilty to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of attempted endangering children.

The former child actor was informed by the judge that attempted endangering children, a felony of the fourth degree, carries a maximum sentence of anywhere between six to 18 months in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles is a first-degree misdemeanor and carries a sentence of up to six months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The judge informed Bell that prison time is not mandatory but if he does go to prison he'd be subjected to a discretionary period of three years post-release control upon his release.

Bell's lawyer, Ian Friedman, told People in a statement at the time, "All questions about this case will be answered at sentencing, including why Mr. Bell chose to enter his plea."

Fox 8 previously reported that Bell allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with a victim, 15, that "at times, was sexual in nature."

The case will continue at a hearing on July 12.

Bell is also known as Drake Campana. He starred in "Drake and Josh" from 2004-2007. The show saw him and his onscreen brother Josh Peck as teens trying to survive high school and learning to get along.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.