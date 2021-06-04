Drake Bell of Nickelodeon's 'Drake and Josh' charged with endangering children

Former Nickelodeon star Jared Drake Bell, known for his role on the kid network's "Drake and Josh," has been arrested and charged with crimes against children.

Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm.

Fox 8 in Cleveland has learned that Bell allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with a victim that "at times, was sexual in nature."

According to the local outlet, Bell has entered a not guilty plea.

It's unclear when the child star was arrested but a mugshot obtained by Fox News shows Bell was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail and was released on a $2,500 bond on Thursday. Fox 8 reports he has agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim upon his release.

A pretrial conference has been set in Bell's case for June 23 at 12 p.m.

Bell is also known as Drake Campana. "Drake and Josh" ran from 2004-2007 and saw him and his onscreen brother Josh Peck as teens trying to survive high school and learning to get along.

Since "Drake & Josh" ended in 2007, Bell has done voice acting and starred in various short films. He also voiced Timmy Turner in three television movies of the Nickelodeon cartoon "Fairly Odd Parents." Just last week, Bell promoted live video chats on Cameo with him through his official Twitter account.

Last August, Bell spoke out after his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse. Lingafelt, a singer and actress, posted a lengthy video on TikTok under her stage name Jimi Ono, detailing the alleged assault during their relationship from August 2006 to February 2009. Bell said he "never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video."

The "Drake & Josh" alum continued: "As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it."

In 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California.

A rep for Bell did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.