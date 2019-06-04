‘Botched’ star Dr. Paul Nassif gets engaged

She said yes!

Dr. Paul Nassif is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Pattakos, after the “Botched” doctor, 56, proposed to Pattakos, 27, on Saturday night during a romantic boat ride.

“I went to my friend’s house, Lisa Mitchell, first,” Nassif told Page Six. “And we had it all surprised where I got in their Duffy boat and I went underneath the bridge where my friend Mitchell hung up a sign. But by the way, he put my photo up there. I didn’t ask him to! I just said, ‘Brittany, would you marry me?’ And I made a U-turn under the bridge.

"I asked her for a glass of wine. She goes, ‘Why are you turning so fast?’ By the way, the Duffy only goes 6 miles per hour. And I go, ‘Look!’ So she looks at the sign. She’s staring at it. And I’m looking at it. She goes — she doesn’t even read the words — she goes, ‘Why is your face up there?’ Basically like, ‘Where’s mine?’ And then she read the words and I was down on my knees and I give her the ring. And she still mentioned funny, you know, ‘Oh my God. How come your picture’s up there?’ That’s what she was focused on!”

Nassif proposed with a “beautiful round diamond ring” and then the couple “went and had a party for [their] engagement with five couples.”

“Terry [Dubrow] and Heather [Dubrow] were there plus my friends,” Nassif added. “It was just really beautiful.”

Terry, who co-stars with Nassif on “Botched” and recently struck out on his own with new show “License to Kill,” told us he had to keep the secret for a month.

This will be Nassif’s second marriage. He was previously married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Adrienne Maloof from 2002 to 2012 and they share three children, Gavin, Colin and Christian.

He previously expressed an interest in starting a family with Pattakos, telling Daily Mail Australia in 2018 that it’s “in the cards.”

“It’s all a progression,” he said. “First comes the dating, then the next part comes the second part of it, and then the whole goal with that would be a child. That’s always the goal. I am not close-minded at all to having more children.”

