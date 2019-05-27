JJ Watt announces engagement to longtime girlfriend and soccer star Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans star JJ Watt announced on Monday night that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend and women’s soccer player Kealia Ohai.

Watt, 30, shared the news on Twitter with pictures of the happy couple, including one image of him on bended knee. “I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” the NFL player captioned.

Watt and Ohai, 27, have been dating for three years. The two athletes first met through Watt’s former teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan, according to People.

Watt has been very public with his relationship with the Houston Dash soccer star over the past couple of years. Earlier this month, he sported Ohai’s jersey while attending one of her games with the caption “Proud.”