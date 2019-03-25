Dr. Dre deletes Instagram post bragging about daughter’s acceptance into USC

Turns out that he does want you to forget about Dre.

Just a day after hip hop legend Dr. Dre took a shot at celebrities and other influential parents caught up in a recent college admission scandal, the famous rapper deleted an Instagram post about his daughter’s acceptance into the University of Southern California.

"My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” he wrote in a Saturday Instagram post. “No jail time!!!"

The picture shows his daughter proudly holding her certificate of admission. By Sunday evening, the post was gone.

Dre, 54, the former member of the rap group NWA whose real name is Andre Young, has an association with the Los Angeles university. In 2013, he made a $70 million donation to the school for the creation of the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

Dre's post comes after actress Lori Loughlin was linked in a massive college bribery scheme in which she and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Giannulli, 20, labeled as crew team recruits to get into the school.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report