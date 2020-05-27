Ice Cube reacts to death of George Floyd: ‘How long ... before we strike back?'

Ice Cube is speaking out against police after a viral video on Monday showed a white police officer pinning his knee against a black man's neck as he struggled to breathe in Minnesota.

After viewing the video of an unarmed George Floyd, 46, being subdued on the ground – his pleas proving ineffective – which has permeated through the media and led to the firings of the involved officers, Ice Cube took to Twitter and posed the question, “How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???"

Immediately, the actor, media and sports mogul was inundated with backlash for his stance but avowed on Twitter that “Anybody coming at me for what I said ain't ready to do s--t..."

The FBI also has been called to investigate the incident.

Ice Cube has long been outspoken about the unfavorable treatment often rendered to black men and in a 2015 interview with Billboard professed that the ongoing act of police brutality has been the bane of America for years, to no avail or mitigation of the wave of instances that have occurred in recent years.

"I think it's the same. What we got to do is hold these dudes more accountable,” said the N.W.A. revolutionary. “We need body cameras on all these cops and we need it to be a federal offense if they tamper with those cameras, manipulate those cameras in any kind of way, or obstruct those cameras."

The Big3 league commissioner pressed: “And we need these good cops to start snitching on these bad cops. They talk s--t about our neighborhoods for having a no-snitch policy, but they have a no-snitch policy in their department, and that's the problem. The good cops need to point out these bad cops, get them out of here, and get your dignity and respect back from the community."

In a video shared on social media early Tuesday, Floyd is heard yelling, "I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!" as bystanders gathered. He said, "Don't kill me!"

A short time later, the Minneapolis Police Department announced that Floyd died of a "medical incident."

Mayor Jacob Frey took swift action in booting the involved officers who failed to help a dying Floyd, calling the decision to relieve those officers of their duties “the right call.”

"For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes," Frey said. "When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened ... was simply awful."

"Our community continues to be traumatized again, and again and again," Minneapolis City Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins, who represents the district where the incident occurred, said in a statement. "We must demand answers."

Notable celebrities have come out in droves, also voicing their displeasure with the horrifying events, including Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Candace Cameron Bure, Diddy, Jamie Foxx, Cynthia Erivo, Kim Kardashian, Viola Davis, Mandy Moore, Zoe Kravitz and 2 Chainz.

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.