Dr. Dre to pay nearly $300K per month in spousal support: report

At this rate, Dr. Dre’s wallet is going to be straight outta cash.

The 56-year-old music mogul was ordered to pay his estranged wife, Nicole Young, $293,306 per month in spousal support beginning on Aug. 1, according to court documents obtained Thursday by the New York Post's Page Six.

The former NWA member will have to keep paying the massive amount to Young until she remarries or enters into a domestic partnership — or unless the court orders otherwise at a later date.

Dre was also ordered to continue paying expenses for the California homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades that the couple once shared, which makes sense as a source familiar with the case told Page Six that Dre owns the homes outright.

The source also said the spousal support figure is consistent with what Dre’s been paying already and is a fraction of the $2 million per month that Young requested from the court in September 2020.

The couple is due back in court Thursday for another hearing.

Young, 51, first filed to divorce Dre, 56, in June 2020. The couple was married for 24 years and have two adult children, 24-year-old son Truice and 20-year-old daughter Truly.

Dre began paying Young temporary spousal support two months after the filing.

The former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place and Dre’s estimated net worth is currently around $800 million.

They asked a California judge to sign off on legally ending their marriage in April 2021, despite the fact that they were still hammering out their divorce details.

Lawyers for Young did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Dre’s lawyer declined to comment.