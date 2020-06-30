Donny Osmond’s son Josh gets married to Summer Felsted in intimate backyard wedding

Donny Osmond’s youngest son Josh Osmond got married to his now-wife, Summer Felsted, in an intimate backyard wedding after their wedding venue canceled on them due to COVID-19.

Josh Osmond, 22, and Felsted, 21, celebrated their nuptials with just their immediate family on June 12.

Despite the scaled-down wedding due to social distancing precautions, he told Closer Weekly the event “turned out perfect.”

DONNY AND MARIE OSMOND CONCLUDE 11-YEAR LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: 'END OF AN ERA'

“It made the whole day more personal and special,” he said. “The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life.”

Felsted gushed about how she “fell in love with [Josh] all over again” when she saw him as she walked down the aisle. She added, “The thought of spending forever with him made me so happy. ”

DONNY AND MARIE OSMOND EXPLAIN WHY THEY ARE ENDING THEIR LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Josh chimed in and said, “I just knew how lucky I was to be marrying her and how happy we would be spending our lives together.”

The couple also opened up about their plans to have children.

“We definitely want to have kids, but probably not for a couple of years,” they said. “We want to enjoy this time when it’s just us two, and try to finish up school first.”

DONNY OSMOND EXPLAINS HOW HE KEEPS THE ROMANCE ALIVE

His father, Donny Osmond, 62, was just as excited for the couple to get married as they were.

"Debbie and I have never seen Josh as happy as he is with Summer by his side. They make such a cute couple, and they complement each other so well," the “Seasons of Love” singer wrote on Instagram in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "It's such a great feeling for Debbie and me to know that our family will soon be complete. We were blessed with 5 wonderful sons, and are extremely lucky to have gained 4 (soon to be 5) phenomenal daughters-in-law. Each of them are such a great strength and blessing to our entire family."