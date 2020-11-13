Donnie Wahlberg leaves staggering tip for waitress at Cape Cod restaurant

Donnie Wahlberg left a deserving waitress smiling.

The "Blue Bloods" actor has gone viral for leaving an incredibly generous tip for Denise Andrews at a Cape Cod, Mass. restaurant. He left a $2,020 tip on a $35 lunch bill at the Marshland Restaurants and Bakery.

"A very special thank you to our friend [Donnie Wahlberg]! When asked about it all he said was, ‘Who’s up next,'" the restaurant shared on social media.

They also shared Wahlberg's receipt, on which he wrote "#2020tipchallenge."

DONNIE WAHLBERG GIVES IHOP WAITRESS $2,020 TIP

Marshland restaurant owner Marty Finch told People magazine that the entertainer often eats there.

"Donnie has been here before in the past and he always asks for [Denise]," Finch revealed.

"When he left he just said, ‘Denise, you’re all set. The payment is on the table'... She always says he’s a very good tipper anyway but her jaw dropped, to say the least, when she saw that amount of tip," he added.

FOR NEW YEAR, MICHIGAN RESTAURANT SERVER GETS $2,020 TIP

Wahlberg has been making headlines since January. He left a $2,020 gratuity on a $76 bill at an IHOP restaurant in St. Charles, Ill.

Wife Jenny McCarthy said on social media he was “starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.”

In July 2017, he left a $2,000 tip after dining at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

He documented his Charlotte visit in a nearly 11-minute Facebook live video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He wrote in a Facebook post that both of his parents waited tables for years, “so when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.