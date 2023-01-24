Donna D'Errico, Sofía Vergara and more celebrities heat up winter in sizzling bikinis

Hollywood stars are clearly pros at avoiding the winter blues.

Celebrities including Donna D’Errico, Kyle Richards, Sofía Vergara and more took to Instagram to flaunt their fit physiques, as they heated things up in sizzling bikini photos.

Here’s a look at some of the stars who stunned during their tropical vacations.

Donna D’Errico

Donna D’Errico did not disappoint, as the former "Baywatch" star posed seductively for the camera, Monday.

In her latest racy post, the 54-year-old model is seen lying on the ground, arching her back by the beach in the pouring rain.

D’Errico donned a floral pink two-piece string bikini and had the song "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynrd playing in the background of her video.

"It’s been sweet being back home where I was raised! I’m thinking of staying! Rain & all! Have a beautiful Monday y’all," she captioned her post.

Kyle Richards

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Kyle Richards appeared carefree during her tropical getaway.

The 54-year-old reality television star showed off her sun-kissed skin while sitting poolside and lounging on a beach chair.

"Calm before the storm," Richards' Instagram caption read.

She sizzled in a gold and black two-piece while rocking shades. Richards shared several photos and videos during her vacation in Mexico.

Sofía Vergara

"Modern Family" star Sofía Vergara rang in 2023 by striking a sultry pose under tropical palm trees.

The 50-year-old actress wore a one-piece white and blue bikini with floral prints and held her sunglasses in the sun-kissed photo. Her light brunette hair was styled off her shoulders, as she sat next to a stone wall.

Teresa Giudice

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice looked flawless in Tulum.

The mother of four posed poolside wearing a black Chanel bikini.

The 50-year-old topped off her look with a straw hat and flexed her muscles on a tropical beach. One of her daughters, Gia, commented on her mother's photo writing, "who has a mom that looks like mine," including two loving emojis.

Emily Ratajkowski

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski shared several cheeky snaps by the beach.

The 31-year-old single mother posed for several bikini photos on her getaway.

She left little to the imagination as she donned a hot pink neon bikini and stunned in a red swimsuit in another photo.

Ratajkowski appeared to be vacationing with a few friends while enjoying clear skies and blue seas.