'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice boasts about sex life with husband: ‘We're very into each other'

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas are not shy about sharing their passion for each other.

Back in August, Giudice revealed she and her man were having sex five times a day during their honeymoon, and it seems that sexual spark is still very much alive, four months later.

"That was on our honeymoon. You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between," Giudice told People magazine. "But I mean, listen, my point is, if you don't do that, then that's not normal. That means you love the person you're with and want to be with ... I mean if not, then why be with that person?"

"It's a normal thing when you love someone," the 50-year-old reiterated.

TERESA GIUDICE REVEALS LUIS RUELAS REACHED OUT TO HER EX HUSBAND JOE, MADE KIDS ‘HAPPY’ AMID SPLIT

Her husband agreed, commenting that during their European honeymoon there was little need for all the items they had packed in their suitcases.

"I'm like, 'I'm going home with a lot of clean clothes,' 'cause we stayed naked a lot of the time, but it was like ... I'm attentive to [her] needs," Ruelas told the outlet.

During a Q&A at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia, after the happy couple had returned from their vacation, Giudice was asked how often she and Ruelas have sex when they aren't on their honeymoon.

Giudice said that it happens "definitely every day, twice a day. Morning and at night."

"If he gets me during the day, that's three," she joked. "We're very sexual. And I love it, because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them."

Giudice is mom to daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Ruelas, 47, is dad to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, from a previous relationship. Even with a combined total of six kids, the newlyweds are still able to carve out plenty of alone time.

"We live on six acres, big house, a lot of work that goes on," explains Ruelas. "We'll fly past each other like ships in the night and be like, 'I'll see you tonight, I'm going to see all of you tonight. I'll meet up with you, I'll meet you later on.'"

'RHONJ' STARS MELISSA, JOE GORGA DISCUSS SKIPPING TERESA GIUDICE-LUIS RUELAS WEDDING

Giudice's husband adds that the kids know they're in love, although they don't always love to see their public displays of affection.

"In the house they're like, ‘Mom, please no P.D.A. right now,’" said Ruelas.

However, Giudice thinks it's good for them to see how much she and Ruelas care for one another.

"I love how we're very into each other, 'cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they're going to be with to be the same way, because that's really important. . . . My parents were like that." Giudice told the outlet. "I feel like that's important to show your children whoever you're with, that you love that person. It's not just on the surface, [but] in every level."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Giudice previously opened up to Fox News Digital about how well things are going with her new blended family.

"Our blended family is going amazing. I just had Luis’ ex-wife over for dinner, and it went great. . . . I love that. . . . I’m doing that for my two stepsons," Giudice said.

She also revealed that her new husband has been in touch with her ex.

"Luis reached out to my ex, Joe, and it went amazing. It made my children happy, so I want to make my stepsons just as happy."

Giudice met Ruelas in 2020, and the couple became engaged in October when he popped the question on the beach in Greece.

The couple had a fairytale wedding at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey in August.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said, "I do" in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.

Giudice's daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, served as her official bridesmaids, while Ruelas' sons, David and Nicholas, stood at the altar with their dad as the couple said their vows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.