Sofia Vergara stuns in a bikini as she celebrates Joe Manganiello's birthday: 'Mi amor'

Sofia Vergara is showing off her beach body as she celebrates husband Joe Manganiello’s birthday.

The "Modern Family" actress, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a mirror selfie in a black bikini. "Playa brisa y mar," she captioned the post, which translates to, "Beach breeze and sea."

Also included in the post was a snap of Manganiello and a video of the ocean and palm trees swaying in the wind.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Vergara shared a birthday shout-out to her husband of seven years. "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor," she began. "its going to be an amazing 2023 for you."

The actress shared an image of Manganiello sitting ocean side on his 46th birthday.

Vergara first met Manganiello at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014 while she was with her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

"Yeah, I totally got busted," Manganiello told "E! News" in 2014.

"That was actually funny when we first started dating, months after that. We had talked, I guess, or kind of bumped into each other, but we didn't start dating until she was single. I mean, she had a boyfriend at that time, so I probably could have got in a fight for doing that. I'm not trying to start a fight at the White House."

After Vergara and Loeb split, she began dating the "True Blood" alum. After six months of dating, Manganiello got down on one knee and proposed to Vergara on Christmas Eve.

The couple made their union official in November 2015. They had a lavish wedding at The Breakers in Palm Beach.