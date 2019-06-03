Bette Midler blasted for tweeting fake Trump quote bashing Republicans, Fox News

Bette Midler was a hounded on social media Sunday for tweeting a debunked quote Trump supposedly gave People Magazine in 1998 regarding running for president as a Republican.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” read the quote Trump didn’t actually give to People.

“He certainly knew his crowd,” Midler, 73, wrote.

Critics poured in on social media, criticizing Midler for her poor research skills.

“This is completely fake and every informed person knows it is a lie,” read one response.

“Why are you circulating a fake quote to your moronic followers?” read another response, to which someone quipped: “She knows her crowd.”

The now-debunked quote first emerged as a meme in late 2015, after Trump’s presidential campaign started to gain traction, according to the fact-checking website Snopes.

The meme’s attention prompted ‘People’ to issue a statement saying they had searched their records but “did not find anything remotely like this quote – and no Trump interview in 1998.”