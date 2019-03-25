Bette Midler says Trump got away with ‘crimes,’ despite Mueller report summary

Despite a summary that special counsel Robert Mueller's team determined that evidence could not be established that President Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election, Bette Midler appeared to be convinced that Trump has gotten away with “crimes.”

In a Sunday evening Twitter post, the 73-year-old singer lambasted the president for forcing the U.S. “to live through war for the last two years.”

“[D]epression, despair, confusion and death,” were also Trump’s fault, according to Midler.

“We’re not just sick at heart, but literally sick from him; from uncontrollable rage at the thought that he will get away with his crimes,” Midler wrote.

READ THE MUELLER REPORT FINDINGS

Midler is among countless celebrities, politicians, and media pundits who have seemingly not come to terms with Mueller’s “principal conclusions,” which were laid out in a four-page letter to Capitol Hill lawmakers.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mueller did not draw a conclusion one way or the other on whether Trump sought to stifle the Russia investigation through his actions including the firing of former FBI director James Comey. According to Barr’s summary, Mueller set out "evidence on both sides of the question" and stated that "while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.