Donald Glover sparks debate after seemingly blaming 'cancel culture' for current slate of 'boring' TV and film

Donald Glover is sparking a debate on social media after posting a series of tweets about the current slate of "boring stuff" on TV.

The comedian, rapper and actor is typically very quiet on social media. In fact, prior to his recent three-tweet rant about TV and film, there wasn’t really any content on his page at all. However, on Monday, the "This is America" singer couldn’t help but speak up when he read a discussion about reviewers being sick of "boring stuff."

"saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film)," Glover said in the first of three posts.

"we're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled," he continued.

The star concluded his thoughts by writing: "so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good)."

It didn’t take long before followers became completely divided in trying to interpret Glover's meaning. Some immediately read the tweets as a commentary on "cancel culture," noting that Glover is joining the chorus of voices arguing that fear of getting scrutinized by the public to the point of one’s career simply being over is causing creatives like him to stifle their artistic voices for fear of losing their status.

However, others on social media were quick to note that the former "Community" star could simply be referring to a project being "canceled" in the sense that a studio or network will pull the plug and take a show off the air if it thinks a project doesn’t have legs. While it’s more of a term reserved for TV than film, it’s been difficult for readers to figure out Glover’s exact point.

So far, Glover has not clarified his statements on cancellation, leaving fans to speculate at his true meaning.

Glover himself is no stranger to taking risks in showbusiness. Although he’s best known to some as rapper Childish Gambino, Glover got his start by making comedic videos on YouTube before landing a writing job on the NBC sitcom "30 Rock" followed by a subsequent starring role in the network’s other sitcom, "Community." After leaving that show in Season 5, he created his very own series for FX called "Atlanta," which scored multiple Emmy awards since its debut in 2016.