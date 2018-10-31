Don McLean, 73, steps out with girlfriend Paris Dylan, 24, confirming relationship

“American Pie” singer Don McLean appeared to confirm his relationship to aspiring model Paris Dylan after the two were rumored to be an item.

McLean, 73, and Dylan, 24, posted photos on their social media accounts of their trip to Paris, France.

“A dream with my love,” Dylan captioned in a photo of the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. McLean tweeted the same photo on his Twitter account.

DON MCLEAN, 73, DATING 24-YEAR-OLD ASPIRING MODEL AFTER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SCANDAL

People reported Dylan has been accompanying the singer during his tour through Europe.

“Love of my life,” she captioned a photo of McLean singing in Oslo, Norway.

The aspiring model was at the center of one of MTV’s “Catfish’s” most elaborate episodes involving NBA star Chris “Birdman” Andersen.

‘AMERICAN PIE’ SINGER DON MCLEAN GETS CANDID ON ‘BOTANICAL GARDENS,’ INSPIRING ELVIS PRESLEY AND JOHNNY CASH

It was not immediately clear how the two met but she and McLean have been posting photos together on social media since Nov. 2016. They were first linked together in March when they were seen in the United Kingdom together.

McLean was married to his first wife Carol Sauvion from 1969 to 1972. He married Patrisha Shnier in 1987 and they divorced in 2016.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky and the Associated Press contributed to this report.