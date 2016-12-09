Don Francisco Suspends "Sabado Gigante" to Defend Himself in Chilean Family Court

Popular television talk show host Don Francisco has suspended his show “Sabado Gigante” to defend himself in a Chilean court of law.

Don Francisco, whose real name is Mario Kreutzberger, denied allegations of an alleged attempt to bribe a laboratory worker into altering the DNA results in his paternity case.

Kreutzberger and a 43-year-old Chilean man who claims to be his son have submitted to court-ordered DNA tests by Chile's Medical Legal Service, which is respected for its DNA work in human rights cases.

A criminal complaint was filed two weeks ago upon contentions that biochemist Luis Velázquez was bribed to alter Kreutzberger's DNA.

Kreutzberger denies the accusations.

"I've never bribed anybody," Kreutzberger said.

"I don't know this Mr. Velázquez who came out in the press. I also don't know about anything that has to do with manipulation in the Medical Legal Service."

Kreutzberger said that he is in Chile in part to speak directly with the prosecutor, José Morales, who is investigating the bribery allegation.

According to the complaint filed by his office, the bribe was offered by people who claimed they are close to the talk show host.

"For my family, for my wife, for my children, for my grandchildren, these months have been very difficult and painful, because I have never been involved in this," Kreutzberger said.

He added that this is his first court appearance.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

