Dolly Parton reflects on 56-year marriage, her husband’s love for ‘living on the farm’: 'We have a lot of fun'

Dolly Parton is revealing her secret to a successful marriage.

The "Jolene" singer got candid about her 56-year marriage to husband and Nashville, Tennessee, businessman Carl Thomas Dean.

Parton shared his interests and opened up about how their differences bring them together.

"I think I've talked pretty much about everything through the years with Carl, and we're different people… But we just work so well together," she expressed to "Entertainment Tonight."

"He’s kind of a loner, so he doesn't really like being with anybody but me… he’s not one to kind of get out there and socialize that much. He loves living on the farm, taking care of the property as he has for all these many years, and then, we just have a lot to talk about," Parton added.

The couple has been married since 1966. Parton first met Dean at a laundromat when she was 18, and he was 21.

"He loves music, but he’s not in the music business at all, so we have different things to talk about, his world and my world, and we work really well together," the 76-year-old singer told the media outlet.

Like any relationship, they've had a few highs and lows, but the singer-songwriter revealed a good laugh keeps the spark alive.

"We have a lot of love and respect for each other, and I think the key to all of it… we both have a crazy, warped sense of humor, so we have a lot of fun."

Last month, Parton shared that her husband has always been supportive of her legendary career and teased that she prepared a special gift for him on her upcoming rock and roll album.

"He loves all of the songs… I’m doing so many of his favorite songs on the album, so I’ll play it to him when it’s all done," she told ET Canada in December.

Meanwhile, the country music icon added that although she and Dean have been married for 56 years, they’ve been together for 58.

"That’s a long time to be doing anything. It’s nice to be married in this business."