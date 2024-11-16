Dolly Parton's older brother, David Wilburn Parton, dead at 82

Dolly Parton's older brother, David Wilburn Parton, has died. He was 82.

"David Parton age 82 of White Pine, formerly of Sevierville, passed away at his home Friday, November 15, 2024," an obituary stated.

A cause of death was not revealed.

David’s sister Stella paid an emotional tribute to her brother on social media in a heartfelt post.

"My brother David passed away peacefully this morning. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace," Stella shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stella additionally posted on her official Facebook page early Friday morning, "It’s never easy to lose a loved one. My wonderful brother David Parton passed in the early hours of the morning."

Reps for Dolly, 78, and Stella Parton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

David was born on March 30, 1942, in White Pine, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Donnie; father and mother, Robert Lee and Avie Lee Owens Parton; brothers, Larry, Floyd and Randy Parton.

David was one of Dolly’s 11 siblings born to Robert and Avie Lee Parton. The couple shared six boys and six girls.

At the time of his death, David was a retired bridge builder superintendent for a company called Simpson Construction. He worked on several bridges in the Kingsport, Johnson City and Knoxville areas. David kept mostly out of the spotlight.

The Parton family includes, in birth order, Willadeene, David Wilburn, Coy Denver, Dolly Rebecca, Bobby Lee, Stella Mae, Cassie Nan, Randel Huston "Randy," Larry Gerald, twins Estel Floyd and Freida Estelle, and Rachel Ann, according to Dolly’s official website.

Aside from David’s siblings, he was survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay Parton, two daughters, Donna and Dena, and his "nephew/son" Lucas. He had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 2021, the Parton family lost Randy after his battle with cancer at the age of 67. Floyd Parton also died in December 2018 at the age of 61.

"My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms," Dolly shared on Facebook at the time.