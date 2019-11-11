Dolly Parton has multiple tattoos 'to cover scars or things'

Dolly Parton loves to show off her figure but she never bares her arms in public, and now the country music star is explaining why.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter revealed in an interview with "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts on Monday that she doesn't reveal too much skin because of multiple small tattoos.

"I got them to cover scars or things," Parton explained. "If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.'"

DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE’S BEEN ‘HARASSED’ AND ‘HAD TO PUT UP WITH A LOT OF BS’ IN CAREER

But back in 2014 on "Today," she clarified that it doesn't mean she has tattoo sleeves.

"People said the other day that the reason you wear sleeves is that you have snake tattoos all over you, and I said, "No, I don't,"' she said at the time.

"I'm not really one to have tattoos, but I do have a few and they're not where you can see them."

Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr revealed Parton's secret back in 2011 when she was on Craig Ferguson's late-night show. "Do you know who's totally tattooed? I shouldn't even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed," she said.

DOLLY PARTON MAKES 50 YEARS AS GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER

"She showed me. She's got all these awesome tattoos all over her body — no black or blue lines, all like, pastel gorgeous bows all over everything," Barr added.

Parton also reflected on all her success over the past six decades in a male-dominated industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s just a country Cinderella story, really,” said Parton, who has previously been open about her childhood and growing up "in a very poor family."