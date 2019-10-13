Dolly Parton marks 50 years as Grand Ole Opry member

Dolly Parton celebrated a big milestone over the weekend: 50 years of being a Grand Ole Opry member.

The country music superstar proved she is still working "9 to 5" and doing what she loves.

The 73-year-old actress, singer and songwriter, who first played the Opry when she was just a teenager, played the longstanding show, broadcast via radio, Saturday night in Nashville in front of sold-out crowds. Hank Williams Jr., Lady Antebellum and Toby Keith performed in her honor as well.

DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE’S BEEN ‘HARASSED’ AND ‘HAD TO PUT UP WITH A LOT OF BS’ IN CAREER

"Five decades of magic," she wrote on Instagram.

She joked to reporters before her performance that when the Opry approached her about the anniversary, she told them, "I don't want people to think I'm 50 years old."

DOLLY PARTON'S FAITH-BASED SONG'S NEW MESSAGE: 'GOD LOVES US'

Parton said she was grateful to still be chasing her dreams and said she's got more film, TV and music projects on the way.

The singer recently admitted that her career hasn't always been easy. She spoke about her experiences with harassment and how she never felt it wise to hold her tongue in situations involving unwanted advances.

"I've been fortunate, more fortunate than most women have,” Parton, 73, told Elle in a November cover interview published on Thursday. “I've certainly been harassed in my life. I've certainly had to put up with a lot of BS. I was always strong enough to walk away from it and not to have to fall under it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grammy-winning artist made it a point to note that she only ever wanted to prove to herself that she could own and operate with the boys’ clubs and said her creation of businesses such as her Dollywood amusement park and production company were to inspire other women – which to Parton is what feminism is about.

"If I'm not a good example of a woman in power, I don't know who is. I'm out there just promoting mankind, but I am most definitely going to get behind those gals," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.