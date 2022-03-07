2022 ACMs host Dolly Parton dedicates 'entire show' to Ukraine: 'I want us to send our love and hope'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton was with a heavy heart on Monday while co-hosting the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs).

The "Heartstrings" star, 76, delivered an opening monologue in which she dedicated the "entire show" to Ukraine, asking everyone to send their prayers to the people of Ukraine in the midst of Russia's invasion.

"I love to laugh, I love to joke, and we're going to have a good time tonight, but I do want us before we get started with all our fun to take a serious moment," Parton said while speaking to a packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Now I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that, but I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine."

"So why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?" she added before introducing a collaborative performance featuring Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE AWARD SHOW

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed 406 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion began on Feb. 24. And 801 more civilians were injured as of midnight Sunday, the office said, noting that fighting has stymied accurate reporting, and the numbers are actually higher.

The attack has prompted 1.7 million Ukrainians to flee the country.

In addition to Parton, Matthew Ramsey from Old Dominion also sent his thoughts to Ukraine during their acceptance speech for group of the year.

"I'm so thankful that Dolly said what she said at the beginning because I was feeling a little bit strange because we're in this beautiful bubble here where every person whose name is mentioned tonight has fought for their dreams. But there are people fighting for their lives right now, and it felt a little weird. So I'm so thankful she said that. So thank you. We're so grateful for this award. Couldn't be more thankful."

Viewers took to Twitter as well to commend Parton for dedicating the show to Ukraine.

"Such a class act asking to support Ukraine," one person wrote in part. Another individual said "thank you" to Parton.

Standing in a shimmering mosaic bodysuit, Parton opened the 2022 ACMs in opulent style. Certainly, fit for the glitz and glamour of the Vegas night, Parton was equal parts self-deprecating and wrought with humor, taking several digs at herself while loosening the crowd for a jam-packed night of performances by country music’s best names.

DOLLY PARTON, GABBY BARRETT, JIMMIE ALLEN TO PERFORM AT ACM AWARDS

"I wanted to shine tonight, did I make it?!" she said during her monologue. "I was walking through the hall back here coming on stage, and a disco ball just fell right on me. Got shards of glass all over me."

"I'm just hoping that nothing punctures me or I'm going to be sailing around this room like an inflatable doll," she quipped. "So catch me if you can!"

"What happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas, and I am so excited to be here in Las Vegas when our two great co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett," she added of the two young country standouts. "Yes, now they are the real deal, the real deal. And you know how I hate anything fake."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the bevy of show-stopping performances, Chris Stapleton paid tribute to the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with a rendition of his hit, "Watch You Burn." You’re gonna get your turn. The devil’s gonna watch you burn," he belted in a raspy baritone.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.