Dolly Parton's sister offers health update on country icon after fans worry over her call for prayers

One day after asking the world to pray for her sister as she continues to fight various health-related issues, Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida Parton, is clearing the air.

Hours after her initial post, Freida took to social media to offer a small update on the country icon's health.

"I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly," she wrote on Facebook. "She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Earlier that day, Freida wrote that she had been "up all night" praying for Dolly.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida wrote in a Facebook post . "Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately."

Freida added that she truly believes in the "power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

On Sept. 28, the "Jolene" singer told fans she would need to postpone the concerts for her Las Vegas residency in a social media post.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," Dolly shared online. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

She was scheduled to perform in Sin City at the end of the year, with six performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon," she continued. "In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see."

Dolly continued, "You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say," she added. "And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

The "9 to 5" musician said, "He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

