Dolly Parton says these two actresses could play her in a movie

Country legend Dolly Parton has some ideas about who should play her in a movie, should a biopic ever be made.

Parton, 73, told Elle magazine that Scarlett Johansson or Reese Witherspoon could play the part.

Johansson is known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, while Witherspoon played another country legend, June Carter, in the 2005 film "Walk the Line."

While there is currently no movie about Parton in the works, she does have a production deal with Netflix, which will release an anthology series exploring the stories behind her songs ("Dolly Parton's Heartstrings") and an original musical ("Christmas in the Square") by the end of the year.

Parton also discussed the #MeToo movement, calling herself "more fortunate than most women" when it comes to sexual harassment in the workplace.

"I've certainly been harassed in my life. I've certainly had to put up with a lot of BS," Parton said. "I was always strong enough to walk away from it and not to have to fall under it. I was lucky that I was in a good country town, where the men in the business have wives, and sisters, and cousins and children."

According to Parton, there's still work to do in stopping sexual harassment and misogyny in the workplace — a theme explored in her 1980 film "9 to 5."

"We still have a lot of the same problems [as back then]," Parton said. "I think that we just have to keep working at it. I think the new #MeToo movement and all that stuff has thrown more light onto it. I think women are in a better place now than they've ever been before."