Aug. 5 declared Dolly Parton Day in Nashville, Tennessee: report

The mayor of Nashville, Tennessee has declared Aug. 5 as Dolly Parton Day in Music City.

WTVF-TV report Mayor David Briley was with the country singer and actress on Monday when he signed the proclamation. Briley called her one of "Tennessee's greatest education and literacy advocates."

Parton has a foundation that works to equip Tennessee students with what they need to graduate and succeed. She also founded the Imagination Library, which sends free books to children in participating communities from birth until age 5.

Parton joined Brandi Carlile on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island on July 27 in a surprise co-headlining spot.

The performance was billed just as "The Collaboration" with two female symbols, Variety reported, leading the crowd to be extra shocked and delighted at the country icon's appearance.

Carlile introduced Parton as "the incomparable unicorn legend that is Dolly Parton." The duo performed a number of songs together, including a duet of Parton's classic "I Will Always Love You."

