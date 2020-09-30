Disney producing 'Lion King' prequel helmed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins

Following the live-action remake of "The Lion King," Disney is doubling down by forging ahead with a sequel helmed by Oscar-winning "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins.

Disney announced plans Tuesday for a kind of prequel to last year's poorly reviewed but highly popular photorealistic remake. The new “Lion King” grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, so a sequel was perhaps always likely. Less expected was a “Lion King” with Jenkins directing.

The film, Disney said, will explore the mythology of “The Lion King,” including Mufasa's origin story. This is in contrast to the animated sequel for "The Lion King" that focused on Simba ruling as king and introducing his new daughter to the animal kingdom.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters," Jenkins said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

ELTON JOHN ON THE 'LION KING' REMAKE: IT'S 'A HUGE DISAPPOINTMENT'

Jenkins earlier this year completed shooting on the Amazon limited series “The Underground Railroad,” based on the Colson Whitehead novel. He won an Oscar for the script to the best-picture-winning “Moonlight” and was nominated for the screenplay to 2018's “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He also last year made plans to direct a film based on the life of choreographer Alvin Ailey for Disney's Searchlight Pictures.

Disney didn't announce any further plot details or casting on the new “Lion King” project, which was first reported by Deadline. Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the 2019 movie, is returning to pen the follow-up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directed by Jon Favreau, “The Lion King" featured a voice cast including Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Jon Oliver, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones. Reviews weren't good (52% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) but it was more lucrative than any other “live-action” remake of a Disney classic. Unadjusted for inflation, 2019's “Lion King” ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.