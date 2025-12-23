Director James Cameron finally addresses Amy Poehler’s 'ignorant' joke about his marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Cameron, the man behind the "Avatar" films and "Titanic," is slamming Amy Poehler after she took a jab at his personal life over a decade ago.

At the 2013 Golden Globes, Poehler and Tina Fey were presenting the award for best director. Cameron's ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, was one of the nominees that year. The former couple were married from 1989-1991.

Bigelow earned a nomination as the director of "Zero Dark Thirty," a movie that was filmed in Pakistan and included scenes of torture.

"When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron," Poehler joked, referencing Bigelow's movie.

Thirteen years later, Cameron is responding to Poehler's "ignorant dig."

"Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast," Cameron said in a recent interview with the New York Times.

"I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far," he said.

The director continued, "The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work."

Although Cameron did find offense to the joke, he told the outlet that he and Bigelow remain friends and are supporters of each other's work.

A couple of years before Poehler's jab, Cameron and Bigelow were going head-to-head at the 2010 Academy Awards. They were both nominated for best director, Cameron was recognized for "Avatar" and Bigelow was recognized for "Hurt Locker."

Ultimately, Bigelow beat Cameron and took home the Oscar for best director.

"I was the first one on my feet applauding," Cameron said. He told the New York Times that he wished the Academy would have "shared the love" and awarded "Avatar" with best picture. However, "Hurt Locker" took home that award as well.

