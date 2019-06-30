Diplo jokes that Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner put him in 'holding cell' during wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a captive audience at their wedding — maybe literally.

“This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony,” Diplo captioned a photo of himself outside the ceremony on Instagram. “Heard it was lovely tho.”

Diplo, 40, made his joke after Jonas, 29, accused the DJ of "ruining" his May Las Vegas wedding to the "Game of Thrones" actress by posting about it on social media.

“Yeah, he did ruin it,” the DNCE singer griped on a UK radio show. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog-face filters.”

Diplo revealed later that Jonas apologized for saying the "Lean On" producer spoiled his nuptials.

Turner, 23, and Jonas tied the knot in Sarrians, France, on Saturday at Château de Tourreau.

Other guests included Dr. Phil McGraw (who revealed their wedding date), Ashley Graham, Maisie Williams, Priyanka Chopra and, of course, fellow Jonas Brothers Nick and Kevin.

Jonas wore an all-black tux, while Turner rocked a traditional white gown with a long train and veil. The groomsmen wore traditional black and white tuxedoes for the big day.

For their rehearsal dinner, the couple rocked coordinating bright red ensembles as their guests all wore white.