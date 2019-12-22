'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice spotted with ex Tony Delorenzo after announcing separation from husband

It looks like Teresa Giudice is moving on.

In images and video exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star can be seen walking with her ex, Tony Delorenzo, with his arm wrapped around her.

Last week, it was announced that Guidice, 47, and her husband, Joe, have separated following his deportation scandal.

Giudice and Lorenzo, bundled up for cold weather, were also spotted at a restaurant, where they could be seen embracing.

Lorenzo appeared in a recent episode of "RHONJ," revealing that he and Giudice have known each other for 41 years.

Giudice sported a puffy black coat with matching jeans and tall boots, while Delorenzo wore a black pullover and blue sweatpants.

Joe, 47, had his green card revoked after he and Teresa served separate sentences for several counts of fraud, for which they both plead guilty. Joe then spent five months in an ICE detention facility before relocating to his home country of Italy.

Teresa took her and Joe's four daughters (Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10) to Italy for a visit in early November.

Gia took to Instagram to share a family photo.

"We're back," read the caption, followed by a simple heart emoji.

The photo featured Teresa, Joe and all four daughters.