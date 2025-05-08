Diddy trial timeline: How rapper landed in hot seat facing life behind bars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on sex trafficking charges will begin on Monday, a year and six months after he settled a lawsuit brought by his ex-girlfriend, accusing him of rape and abuse.

The 55-year-old rapper faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The "I’ll Be Missing You" singer faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Here is a timeline of how he landed in the hot seat.

May 12: Trial begins

Diddy’s trial begins Monday in Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan as he faces sex trafficking, racketeering, fraud and prostitution charges.

During court on Friday, Judge Arun Subramanian said a pool of 45 prospective jurors will be narrowed to 12 jurors and six alternates on Monday before opening statements begin.

The trial is expected to last around eight weeks as the rapper and mogul faces the possibility of life in prison if he’s found guilty on all the charges.

May 5: Jury selection

Jury selection began last Monday for Diddy’s trial, with both sides questioning the potential jury pool in an effort to narrow it down to 12, with six alternates.

The potential jurors were asked everything from their beliefs about infidelity and their taste in music to their recognition of celebrities like Kanye West and Mike Myers.

On Tuesday, Judge Subramanian instructed the lawyers that jury selection would "continue for the next few days," with the trial scheduled to begin May 12 with opening statements. He gave jurors instructions "not to discuss the case or read about it. Delete news alerts. Don’t allow anyone to speak to you."

"Inquiring if jurors recognize certain celebrity names helps determine their exposure to media coverage or personal opinions about individuals who may be involved in the case," Victor Balladares with Offit Kurman told Fox News Digital. "Familiarity with key figures could influence a juror's perspective, consciously or subconsciously. Identifying such connections ensures that selected jurors can evaluate the case based solely on the presented evidence, free from external influences."

Sept. 16, 2024: Diddy is arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering

Diddy was arrested at a Manhattan hotel last September on sex trafficking and racketeering charges that were revealed in an unsealed indictment accusing him of coercing women into sexual performances through his business empire. Diddy has pleaded not guilty and denied all the charges against him.

His arrest came after his homes in Los Angeles and New York were raided in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Prosecutors added two new charges against Diddy in an April 3 superseding indictment after federal prosecutors claimed the rapper engaged in sex trafficking a female victim as recently as 2024. He was accused of transferring the woman, referred to as "Victim 2," along with sex workers across state lines to engage in prostitution between 2021 and 2024.

May 17, 2024: Hotel surveillance video of Diddy beating Cassie is released

On May 17, 2024, CNN released surveillance video that showed Diddy in a towel beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hallway of a Los Angeles hotel room.

Two days after the release of the video, which was shot in 2016, Diddy shared an on-camera apology in his now-deleted Instagram post, though he didn't mention Ventura by name.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up – I hit rock bottom – but I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Diddy admitted, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab."

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said at the time that it wouldn’t be able to file charges against Diddy over the assault because the statute of limitations was up.

Diddy’s apology was met with skepticism from Ventura's legal team.

"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Ventura, told Fox News Digital at the time.

"When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words," she added.

March 25, 2024: Federal agents raid Diddy’s LA and Miami homes

In March of last year, federal agents with Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of their investigation.

A day after the raids, the rapper spoke out, calling them "meritless accusations."

His lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said it was a "gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences."

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," he added. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities."

Nov 16, 2023: Diddy’s ex files lawsuit against him accusing him of abuse

Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, who goes by Cassie as an R&B singer, filed a lawsuit against the rapper in November 2023, accusing him of subjecting her to years of abuse, beatings and rape.

The rapper settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount a day later while denying the accusations through his attorney.

Cassie claimed in the lawsuit that he raped her in her own home, and made her endure "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands," including forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed.

A week later, two more women came forward accusing Diddy of sexual abuse in lawsuits.

This was followed by dozens of additional lawsuits by more women and men who accused Diddy of similar behavior. He has denied all of the allegations.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright, Lauryn Overhultz and Ashley Hume and the Associated Press contributed to this report.