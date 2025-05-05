Diddy trial: Prospective jurors quizzed on Mike Myers, infidelity, music

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' prospective jurors were questioned about Mike Myers, beliefs regarding infidelity and their taste in music as the defense and prosecution set out to narrow down the potential pool to 12.

Diddy's jury selection began Monday with voir dire, the questioning of potential jurors to assess their ability to remain impartial upon hearing various types of evidence.

Combs appeared anxious on the opening day of jury selection. After requesting a bathroom break at one point, he told the judge, "I'm a little nervous today." Diddy's team and the prosecution were allotted five days to seat the jury with opening statements for the rapper's sex trafficking trial beginning May 12.

The jurors were given a list of people and places and asked to note if they recognized any.

Comedian Mike Myers, Diddy's children – Justin and Christian Combs, Aubrey O'Day, actress Lauren London, actor Michael B. Jordan, musician Kid Cudi, Kanye West, singer Michelle Williams, Dawn Richards and Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura were among the names recognized by some of the potential jurors during voir dire.

While it's unclear why some of the celebrities made this list, USA Today reported there is a scene in Myers' "Austin Powers" that jokes about the disgraced rapper.

Victor Balladares with Offit Kurman told Fox News Digital that the voir dire process is "crucial for both the defense and prosecution" for identifying potential juror biases.

"Inquiring if jurors recognize certain celebrity names helps determine their exposure to media coverage or personal opinions about individuals who may be involved in the case," Balladares said. "Familiarity with key figures could influence a juror's perspective, consciously or subconsciously. Identifying such connections ensures that selected jurors can evaluate the case based solely on the presented evidence, free from external influences."

"Overall, these targeted questions are designed to assemble a jury capable of delivering a fair and unbiased verdict by thoroughly examining potential prejudices and ensuring that personal experiences or beliefs do not compromise the judicial process," he added.

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn noted that the prosecution's questions to the jurors were to make sure there are no Diddy "superfans," while Diddy's team is looking for the "exact opposite" out of a jury.

"The prosecution is going to be looking for people who feel that wealthy people get away with stuff the average person does not, because that will be part of their framing of their case: that the rich and famous should be held accountable just like everyone else and Diddy is at the top of the list," Urbahn said.

The proposed list of questions that were asked of the potential jurors included inquiries into their favorite music, how they felt about celebrities and their beliefs regarding partners who cheat.

"What kind of music do you like? How often do you listen to music? Do you have an opinion about the hip-hop rap music industry or artists in that genre? If so, please tell us what it is."

"The defendant in this case is a wealthy celebrity. Do you have any opinions regarding wealthy individuals that would affect your ability to serve as a fair and impartial juror in this case? Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?

"There may be evidence that people cheated on girlfriends or boyfriends with other individuals. Would hearing about that type of evidence affect your ability to serve as a fair and impartial juror in this case?"

Criminal defense lawyer Lauren Johnson-Norris told Fox News Digital that the questions are "strategic and not superficial."

"Questions about cheating partners or celebrity recognition cut to the core of juror psychology," Johnson-Norris said. "Have they been betrayed? Are they starstruck? Do they think justice bends for the rich? Each answer helps the attorneys read between the lines and strike the people who might already have their minds made up.

Oleg Nekritin, a defense attorney at the Law Offices of Robert J. DeGroot, noted that Diddy's team likely engaged in "mock trials and focus groups" prior to the jury questioning.

"When a case bears marks of celebrity or notoriety, it is also important for the government to ensure that potential advocates or individuals with preconceived notions and prejudices do not make it on a jury," Nekritin told Fox News Digital. "The more questions you ask, the more likely you are to find out who will not be able to view the case fairly and impartially."

Former felony prosecutor Eric Faddis agreed that jurors' responses could indicate how a jury may view certain evidence or arguments.

"The defense is seeking jurors who do not have delicate sensibilities, jurors who can hear evidence about what the defense may style as ‘sex, drugs, and rock and roll’ without being put off or rushing to judgment," Faddis said. "The prosecution wants jurors who will not be distracted by bright shiny objects or get off track by any circus the defense may bring to trial."

The "Last Night" singer hired Marc Agnifilo to spearhead his legal defense after being arrested in September following a federal indictment. In addition to Agnifilo, the disgraced music mogul retained criminal defense attorney Teny Geragos, the daughter of renowned criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos.

Sources told Fox News Digital that Mark Geragos, who was in court on Monday, will assist Combs’ legal team throughout the trial in an unofficial role. Jury selection resumes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6.

Fox News Digital's Stepanie Giang contributed to this report.