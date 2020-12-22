Sean 'Diddy' Combs gives his mother a Bentley, $1 million for her 80th birthday

Diddy's mother had a birthday she'll never forget.

On Monday, the 51-year-old music mogul celebrated his mother Janice's 80th birthday with a lavish evening and equally decadent gifts.

Born Sean John Combs, the rapper shared a photo of his mother on Instagram on Monday to send her a loving birthday wish.

"I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, a -- whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!" Diddy wrote in the caption of a picture of his mother standing on a flight of stairs. "Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS."

The celebration didn't end there, however, as the star also hosted a large dinner party with many loved ones to mark the special occasion.

After an outdoor dinner filled with compliments for the birthday girl, all documented on Diddy's Instagram Story, came the gifts.

First, Janice opened a box containing a check. In a video on Diddy's Instagram Story, it can briefly be seen that the check is written for $1 million. Loved ones cheered as she realized just how much money she was holding.

The rapper eventually took his mother outside for her next gift, a Bentley.

A driver slowly drove the black car, decorated with a bright red ribbon, up to the house to Janice's shock. As partygoers cheered, her son explained that the car also "comes with a driver."

Monday also marked the 14th birthday of the star's twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie.

To celebrate his girls, the father of six took them out on a body of water in a small boat and rode past a yacht full of people who cheered out birthday wishes.

They then boarded a different large boat, where loved ones surprised the twins for a celebration.

He also posted a picture of his daughters on Instagram, sharing a sweet message for their special day.

"Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls," read the caption. "Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much!Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins."