Derick Dillard accuses Jim Bob Duggar of being 'verbally abusive,' 'manipulative ahead of State Senate loss

Derick Dillard sounded off on Jim Bob Duggar in a Facebook post hours before the family patriarch lost his run for the Arkansas State Senate.

Derick responded to a post by Jim Holt, a former close friend of Jim Bob’s who took to his own Facebook to accuse him of lying about his son Josh Duggar’s past both to him and under oath at an evidentiary hearing on Nov. 29 in an effort to sway voter opinion ahead of Tuesday’s election.

In the comments, from what appears to be his personal account, Dillard pulled no punches in calling his father-in-law a liar and "verbally abusive" as well.

"It’s sad that this isn’t an isolated incident," he began. "I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years. Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others."

Derick continued: "He has lied to my wife and I numerous times. Contrary to his campaign, he does not believe in freedom, but his manipulation has resulted in what is akin to human trafficking. When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive."

Derick goes on to call out Jim Bob, who said that he cannot be bought, by alleging that he "has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from." He also claims his father-in-law will justify his actions "however he wants to continue his personal agenda."

"Again, if he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!" he concludes the comment.

Hours after the comment was posted, poll results revealed that Jim Bob had been soundly defeated in the State Senate race.

The poll results from Tuesday’s election show that Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale, won over 46% of the vote. Steve Unger won more than 36% of the vote. The two will face off in a Jan. 11 primary runoff. Duggar drew roughly 15% of the vote.

Fulfer was elected to the Springdale City Council in 2016 and served until 2020, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported . Unger served 31 years in the Navy. Both announced their bids in November.

They and Duggar were among four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for the seat, which opened up following the resignation of Republican Sen. Lance Eads.

The election came days after Duggar's eldest son, Josh, was convicted in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob previously served one term in the Arkansas House from 1999 to 2002. His large family was featured on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" reality TV show from 2008 to 2015.

Edge Nowlin, a retired IBM engineer, was also seeking the GOP nomination. The winner of the primary will face Lisa Parks, an attorney who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday, in a Feb. 8 special election.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and the Associated Press contributed to this report.