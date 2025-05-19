Denzel Washington erupts after photographer appears to grab him on Cannes red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denzel Washington had a heated encounter with a photographer on the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet, according to video obtained by Fox News Digital.

On Monday, Washington approached the photographers at the premiere of Spike Lee’s "Highest 2 Lowest," which he also stars in.

On the Cannes Film Festival's carpet, Washington was speaking to Lee — with A$AP Rocky approaching them — when a photographer appeared to grab him to get his attention, according to Page Six.

The move by the photographer seemed to enrage the Oscar winner. In the video, Washington can be seen putting his finger in the photographer's face.

In the video, Washington can be seen yelling "stop" as he approached the man. The photographers can be seen laughing at Washington's remarks and when he went to walk away from the wall of photographers, the man seemingly grabbed the actor by the arm.

This sent Washington into a frenzy.

"Stop it!" Washington shouted. "Stop!"

Washington was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or honor after his altercation with the photographer. Before his latest movie premiered, festival chief Thierry Frémaux shared some kind words with the crowd about Washington.

"It’s a very special day. Denzel, because you are here, we want to make something special for you. … It’s a kind of way for us to tell you our adoration, what you have done in cinema. Nobody knows about that except Spike Lee, who wrote me to do that," Frémaux said, per Deadline.

Lee approached the stage to present the award to Washington.

"This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too," Lee said to the star, according to the outlet.

Washington said to the crowd: "This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike."

"To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well," Washington continued. "You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you."