Denzel Washington becomes a minister as Hollywood actor admits you 'can't talk' about religion in industry

Denzel Washington received his minister's license as the 69-year-old movie star takes on a new role in life.

Washington was baptized by Archbishop Christopher Bryant at the Kelly Temple in New York City on Saturday.

"It took a while, but I'm finally here...If [God] can do this for me, there's nothing He can't do for you," Washington said, according to Bryant. "The sky literally is the limit."

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD WOULD BE ‘IN AN INSANE ASYLUM WITHOUT JESUS’ BUT 'CAN'T STAND' RELIGION

Bryant shared photos of the moment Washington gave his life to Christ in a Facebook post.

"We celebrate the addition of Minister Denzel Washington into the clergy, having received his minister's license in the Church of God in Christ today, in a truly uplifting moment," the post read.

"He is dressed that way because, in the same service, he received water baptism," Bryant added. "Both the baptism and the licensing took place at the Historic Kelly Temple in NYC, a place close to his heart. Denzel Washington attended this church as a child and testified to being filled with the Holy Spirit after visiting another church with actor Robert Townsend in the 80s."

Fox News Digital reached out to Washington's representative for additional comment.

"Denzel Washington’s recent commitment to faith and service is truly inspiring," Bryant added in a separate Facebook post. "His baptism and licensing to preach is the culmination of a life of faith."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Washington recently admitted you "can't talk" about religion in the industry.

"When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior," the "Gladiator II" star wrote for Esquire. "I’m unafraid."

"I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it – you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town," Washington added.

"I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe. There’s no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the Academy Award-winning actor isn't sure how many other actors believe in God.

"It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So, I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to."

Washington landed his breakthrough role in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere" in 1982. He earned multiple nominations for his work on the show and eventually was able to break into film.

Washington is known for films such as "Fences," "Training Day," "The Book of Eli," "Cry Freedom" and "Malcom X."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP