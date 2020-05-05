Denise Richards on her relationship with ex-husband Charlie Sheen: 'Communication's great with him'

It's smooth sailing between Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen these days, according to the actress.

The two were married from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 14.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Richards, 49, opened up about the current state of her relationship with Sheen, 54.

“Communication’s great with him,” she said. “[My husband] Aaron [Phypers] and I actually saw him the other day.”

Richards, a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," said that while she's discussed the custody battle between Sheen and herself on the show, her ex-husband "doesn’t watch the shows."

“I don’t even think he knows [what’s airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it’s public,” Richards said. “He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years.”

She added: "We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn’t even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It’s all good.”

On a recent episode of "Real Housewives," cast member Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Richards that Sheen had released a statement, publicly saying that Richards was "behaving like a coward," per Us Weekly.

"I’ve been called worse by him," Richards responded. "Actually, that’s tame."

The reality star then claimed that her actor husband hadn't paid “child support in over a year.”

“He’s very lucky because I never took him to court,” she said. “It is such a toxic road. It brings up so much, like, anxiety.”

While Richard's friends offered some advice, she said she's confident she knows how to navigate her relationship with Sheen.

“I appreciate the f---ing advice, but if anyone knows Charlie, it’s me and I know how to handle it,” she said in a confessional. “It’s not your family, it’s mine.”

Sheen is father to three other children -- Cassandra, 35, and twins Bob and Max, 11 -- and since their divorce, Richards has adopted a daughter, Eloise.