Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Divorce
Published

Denise Richards on her relationship with ex-husband Charlie Sheen: 'Communication's great with him'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 5Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

It's smooth sailing between Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen these days, according to the actress.

The two were married from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 14.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Richards, 49, opened up about the current state of her relationship with Sheen, 54.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI GAVE MARRIAGE ADVICE TO ENGAGED FAN TWO MONTHS BEFORE JAY CUTLER SPLIT: 'DON'T DO IT'

“Communication’s great with him,” she said. “[My husband] Aaron [Phypers] and I actually saw him the other day.”

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen at the 2005 SAG Awards.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen at the 2005 SAG Awards. (Getty, File)

Richards, a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," said that while she's discussed the custody battle between Sheen and herself on the show, her ex-husband "doesn’t watch the shows."

“I don’t even think he knows [what’s airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it’s public,” Richards said. “He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years.”

She added: "We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn’t even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It’s all good.”

SARAH FERGUSON SAYS SHE'S 'EXCITED' TO JOIN NETWORKING PLATFORM, ANNOUNCES JOB TITLE

On a recent episode of "Real Housewives," cast member Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Richards that Sheen had released a statement, publicly saying that Richards was "behaving like a coward," per Us Weekly.

"I’ve been called worse by him," Richards responded. "Actually, that’s tame."

Actress and reality star Denise Richards.

Actress and reality star Denise Richards. (Photo by Brett Costello / Newspix via Getty Images)

The reality star then claimed that her actor husband hadn't paid “child support in over a year.”

“He’s very lucky because I never took him to court,” she said. “It is such a toxic road. It brings up so much, like, anxiety.”

While Richard's friends offered some advice, she said she's confident she knows how to navigate her relationship with Sheen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I appreciate the f---ing advice, but if anyone knows Charlie, it’s me and I know how to handle it,” she said in a confessional. “It’s not your family, it’s mine.”

Sheen is father to three other children -- Cassandra, 35, and twins Bob and Max, 11 -- and since their divorce, Richards has adopted a daughter, Eloise.