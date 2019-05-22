Denise Richards claims Charlie Sheen once brought a ‘hooker’ to Thanksgiving

Charlie Sheen once brought a prostitute to Thanksgiving at Denise Richards’ home, the actress claimed.

The 48-year-old star recounted the awkward holiday story on Tuesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” she alleged, according to a clip posted by E! News. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Well, she’s in the driveway. Is it OK if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘I’ll set a f---ing plate.’”

“Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner,” she laughed.

Richards and Sheen, 53, were married in 2002 and split in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. Richards is also the adoptive mother of a third daughter, Eloise, 7.

Richards and Sheen, who openly struggled with both alcohol and drug abuse in the past, filed for divorce not long after Lola was born.

Last month, Richards opened up about how her relationship with Sheen may have impacted their daughters.

During an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards revealed her eldest daughter, 15-year-old Sam, was recently asked by a male classmate to a school dance.

“It’s so funny, this age when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry. I just feel like I [expletive] up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back on their childhood and just remember [fighting],” she said on the show, speaking to now-husband Aaron Phypers, according to USA Today.

She continued: "The girls have been through a lot and how I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. And I don't know if I did a disservice or not... It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short."

