Denise Richards enlists Charlie Sheen for new reality show despite past parenting clashes

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are putting their strong family unit on display for the star's new show, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Richards said that Sheen was "very supportive" of her new reality series, and he was excited for his daughters to be able to show their lives off in their own way now as young adults.

"Charlie was very supportive and excited that the girls are doing their show, and this is a wonderful platform for them. They've always lived in the shadows, being known as Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughters."

"Now that they're adults and able to be their own person, it's great for them to have their own voice and [let] people get to know them for who they are," Richards said.

The reality television star's new show, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," sheds light on her life as a mom of three. Richards shares daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Sheen. Richards adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, 13, on her own in 2011 after her divorce from Sheen.

Richards shared how she approached the "Two and a Half Men" star with the idea of appearing on her new show.

"I just said to Charlie, ‘Hey, we're starting filming.’ He's very much a part of our lives, and it is about our life. And I said, 'Let's support our daughters. You support your daughters. Please film with us.' And he did, and I'm glad that he did that," Richards said.

The former couple tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed daughter Sami in 2004. Prior to the birth of Lola in 2005, Richards filed for divorce from the actor. Two years after filing for divorce, Richards and Sheen were deemed legally able to marry other people, but the divorce wasn't finalized, according to People.

They then entered a heated custody battle over their daughters.

Fast-forward to 2016, Richards sued Sheen for $1.2 million for allegedly not providing financial support to their daughters. Sheen allegedly evicted Richards from a house he provided her and their two children.

In 2021, a court ruled that Sheen was required to pay Richards "zero dollars per month" in child support, starting from Aug. 1, 2018, People reported.

Richards and Sheen were also in the spotlight after the actor voiced concern about his oldest daughter, Sami, joining OnlyFans.

However, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told Fox News Digital that since childhood, she has "always" encouraged her daughters to be themselves and that they are "much stronger" than she was at their age.

"My girls are much stronger than I was when I was their age. Starting out. I grew up very different than they did. I grew up in Illinois, a small town, and my family was not in Hollywood," Richards noted. "They've grown up having parents, you know, their whole life. This is all they know. This is their normal. So I think that they'll do a pretty good job at navigating everything.

"Obviously, when they first got on social media, I was nervous about that because you're just out there, and they got older, and people can make comments and say things. So, I've always told them to focus on the positive. Don't read the negative and just be who you are," Richards said.

"Denise Richards & Her Wild Things" will show a look at her "blended family," sibling rivalries and the difficulty of raising a daughter with special needs.

"First of all, Eloise has special needs and that in itself is a challenge. There's different challenges with that. She's 13 now, and then with Sami and Lola being young adults coming into their own, I have challenges with sibling rivalry, which I think a lot of parents can relate to.

"And then also, I think a lot of parents can relate to it [being] bittersweet letting them go off and be on their own and be adults, and sometimes want mom to step out and not button up certain things. So I think there's, you know, quite a few challenges that I find that a lot of parents will be able to relate to some of the things I have to deal with," Richards said.

Since Lola and Sami are only 15 months apart, they have had their fair share of arguments over the years. Richards told Fox News Digital that the sisters had a "big challenge" that took quite a while to overcome, which is the "biggest part" of the reality series.

"It was hard for me as a mom and trying to navigate that. And I told them, 'You girls, when you get a little older, you're going to look back and think, "Wow, that was really silly that we let that affect us so much."' But at their age, sometimes those things are big things. I understand because I have a sister too," she said.

Richards continued, "They're very different. They're total opposites, but they do have a lot of similarities too, but they don't even realize it."

Brooke Mueller, the woman Sheen married shortly after his divorce from Richards, will also be making an appearance on the show.

"Our relationship is great today. And we have had many ups and downs over the years. I've always tried to keep a very harmonious environment for all of us," Richards said.

Mueller and Sheen share twins, Max and Bob, and Richards said she's always here "for her and for the boys."

Richards' relationship with her husband, Aaron Phypers, will also be on display in her new reality series. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Richards told Fox News Digital that her daughter, Eloise, was excited about the idea of a reality television series because she "loves seeing herself on camera." Sami was equally open to the idea, but Lola took a little convincing.

After all of her children were on board, Richards decided to go through with the idea.

The biggest thing Richards wants fans to take away from the new series is that her family had fun filming the show.

"It's a peek inside the dynamic of our family. We're all very different. But, I think that a lot of parents will be able to relate to a lot of the issues that I deal with as a mom and navigating challenges with a teenage daughter who has special needs, navigating my older daughters and raising kids."

"I think that people will be able to relate to that no matter what the circumstances are, even though we are in the public eye, there's still challenges that every parent [has] to deal with," Richards said.

"Denise Richards & Her Wild Things" debuted on Bravo on March 4.