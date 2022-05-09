Denise Richards seen with daughter Sami for Mother's Day after 'strained relationship' comments: 'Grateful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards celebrated Mother's Day in a sweet way. The 51-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum was featured on her 18-year-old daughter Sami's Instagram account for the holiday.

"Happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life," Sami wrote alongside snapshots of the mother-daughter duo.

Richards responded, writing: "Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants."

In February, Richards also wished her daughter a happy birthday. "In a blink of an eye you’re 18 …. !!!! Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed and grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sam. Happy 18th Birthday!"

CHARLIE SHEEN AND DENISE RICHARDS’ DAUGHTER, SAMI, POSTS GLAMOUR SNAPS AMID CHILD SUPPORT DRAMA

Earlier this year, Richards spoke about her relationship with her daughter, who recently moved in with her father, Richards' ex Charlie Sheen .

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Richards told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live . "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lewis asked if Richards is happy with her daughter's living arrangement.

"Obviously, I would love for her to live with me," Richards replied. "She lived with me all these years."

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber, where you have everything that you want," Richards explained. "There are certain rules, and I enforce them. And there's different rules at that [Sheen's] house, and that's OK."

CHARLIE SHEEN, DENISE RICHARDS' DAUGHTERS SEEN ALL GROWN UP IN HOLIDAY CARD

Richards noted, though, that "Charlie and I, we were on different pages from the beginning."

Richards then said that the former couple's daughter is "not in school," seemingly referencing how Sami is working toward her GED. She also said she doesn't "agree with certain things" her ex-husband does.

"But that's OK. We can agree to disagree," Richards said, adding that she's "not super strict" However, she does have "rules and boundaries."

In October, a judge granted Sheen’s request to cease paying child support to Richards, 51, since Sami had moved in with Sheen.

At the time, Sheen’s attorney, Gregory Pedrick, reportedly argued that the "Wall Street" performer, 56, has maintained custody of Sami and the pair’s other daughter, Lola, 16, since April 2021 and asked the judge to grant "zero child support" as the former couple had worked out a split custody arrangement beforehand.

A source told People that Sami had been living with Sheen since July, not April.

Sheen’s attorney told the court that Sheen had been overpaying monthly child support to Richards and said Sheen had even set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters after filing his initial petition. Richards, who wasn't at the court hearing, was "working out of state," an insider told the outlet at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another insider further claimed to People that Sheen "hasn’t paid" Richards and still owes her four years in child support payments.

"He owes her. Also, Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming, she is with her dad and sister," the insider claimed. A source also relayed to People that "Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her."

"This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible," the insider added, stating that Richards was "blindsided."

However, another source told People that Richards knew "about the court date for six months."

In September, Sami took to social media to claim in a since-deleted TikTok that she had been "trapped" in an "abusive" household.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" Sami wrote over a video clip of herself looking sad and crying.

"now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she added over a clip of her looking much happier, Page Six reported.

A source told the outlet Sami was living with Richards at the time she was referencing in her video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a statement to Fox News Digital last year, Sheen seemingly confirmed that Sami is now living with him.

"Sam’s amazing," Sheen said through his rep Jeff Ballard in September. "I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!"

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 before splitting in 2006.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report