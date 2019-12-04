Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards' daughters seen all grown up in holiday card

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s kids are all grown up.

Richards appears in her 2019 holiday card with her new husband Aaron Phypers and daughters Eloise Joni, 8, Lola Rose, 14 and Sam, 15. Richards shares daughters Lola Rose and Sam with Sheen, while Eloise Joni is an adoptee.

“Excited to show everyone our 2019 holiday card,” Richards wrote on Instagram. “The holidays are all about family.”

“Very blessed to call this family mine. ❤️,” Richards added.

The photo features the happy family posing with the words “peace,” “love” and “hope” overlaid.

“Wishing you happy holidays & a joyous new year!” the card further added.

Fans were shocked and could not get over how grown up Richards' daughters are now.

"D, you look so happy & I haven't seen the girls since diapers! They're so grown up & beautiful!" one user wrote.

"beautiful family kiddos getting so big!" another user wrote.

"Your babygirls grew up so quick!! You have a beautiful family !!" one user praised.

Richards, 48, and Sheen, 54, wed in 2002 before splitting in 2006.

In April, Richards opened up about the impact the “dysfunction” with ex-husband Sheen may have had on their daughters.

During an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards revealed her eldest daughter, Sam, was recently asked by a male classmate to a school dance.

“It’s so funny, this age when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry. I just feel like I [expletive] up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back on their childhood and just remember [fighting],” she said on the show, speaking to Phypers, according to USA Today.

She continued: "The girls have been through a lot and how I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. And I don't know if I did a disservice or not... It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short."