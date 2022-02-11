Denise Richards says she has 'strained relationship' with her and Charlie Sheen's 17-year-old daughter Sami

Denise Richards is speaking out about her relationship with her 17-year-old daughter Sami, who recently moved in with her father, Richards' ex Charlie Sheen.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Richards told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lewis asked if the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum is happy with her daughter's living arrangement.

"Obviously I would love for her to live with me," Richards replied. "She lived with me all these years.

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber, where you have everything that you want," Richards explained. "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And there's different rules at that [Sheen's] house and that's OK."

CHARLIE SHEEN AND DENISE RICHARDS’ DAUGHTER, SAMI, POSTS GLAMOUR SNAPS AMID CHILD SUPPORT DRAMA

Richards noted, though, that "Charlie and I, we were on different pages from the beginning."

Richards then said that the former couple's daughter is "not in school," seemingly referencing how Sami is working toward her GED. She also said she doesn't "agree with certain things" her ex-husband does.

"But that's OK. We can agree to disagree," Richards said, adding that she's "not super strict" However, she does have "rules and boundaries."

A rep for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In October, a judge granted Sheen’s request to cease paying child support to Richards, 50, since Sami had moved in with Sheen.

At the time, Sheen’s attorney, Gregory Pedrick, reportedly argued that the "Wall Street" performer, 56, has maintained custody of Sami and the pair’s other daughter, Lola, 16, since April 2021 and asked the judge to grant "zero child support" as the former couple had worked out a split custody arrangement beforehand.

A source told People that Sami had been living with Sheen since July, not April.

CHARLIE SHEEN, DENISE RICHARDS' DAUGHTERS SEEN ALL GROWN UP IN HOLIDAY CARD

Sheen’s attorney told the court that Sheen had been overpaying monthly child support to Richards and said Sheen had even set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters after filing his initial petition. Richards, who wasn't at the court hearing, was "working out of state," an insider told the outlet at the time.

Another insider further claimed to People that Sheen "hasn’t paid" Richards and still owes her four years in child support payments.

CHARLIE SHEEN CLAIMS HE CAN'T AFFORD CHILD SUPPORT AFTER BEING 'BLACKLISTED' IN HOLLYWOOD, SAYS REPORT

"He owes her. Also, Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming, she is with her dad and sister," the insider claimed. A source also relayed to People that "Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her."

"This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible," the insider added, stating that Richards was "blindsided."

However, another source told People that Richards knew "about the court date for six months."

In September, Sami took to social media to claim in a since-deleted TikTok that she had been "trapped" in an "abusive" household.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" Sami wrote over a video clip of herself looking sad and crying.

"now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she added over a clip of her looking much happier, Page Six reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A source told the outlet Sami was living with Richards at the time she was referencing in her video.

In a statement to Fox News Digital last year, Sheen seemingly confirmed that Sami is now living with him.

"Sam’s amazing," Sheen said through his rep Jeff Ballard in September. "I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!"

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 before splitting in 2006.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report