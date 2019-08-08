Denise Richards says Charlie Sheen tried to 'bleed her dry' during divorce, hurt her chances at getting work

Not only did Charlie Sheen allegedly once bring a sex worker to Thanksgiving dinner, Denise Richards also accused her ex of trying to "bleed her dry" during their contentious divorce.

In fact, the former model says Sheen's antics were why she went into reality TV.

“Back during the show I did at E! ['Denise Richards: It’s Complicated'], I had to do that," she admitted on Wednesday's episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast with Dean McDermott, Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter. "I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband. He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did. Those legal fees add up quite fast.”

Richards, 48, said being associated with Sheen hurt her own employment because he was such a trainwreck at the time — and because he regularly slandered her publicly.

“It was difficult for me to get a job back then because I was perceived as doing something very [negative] with Charlie, so that was very hard — when you’re misunderstood and you want to keep your personal life private and when it’s out there,” she explained.

"Denise Richards: It's Complicated" ran from 2008 to 2009 and chronicled the beauty's life as a single working mom in Hollywood.

Richards and Sheen, 53, married in June 2002. They share daughters Lola, 14 and Sam, 15. Richards filed for divorce in March 2005, but proceedings — which were rife with allegations against Sheen ranging from domestic violence to drug use — weren't finalized until November 2006.