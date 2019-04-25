Denise Richards worries 'dysfunction' with Charlie Sheen impacted daughters

Denise Richards recently opened up about the impact the “dysfunction” with her ex-husband and actor Charlie Sheen may have had on their daughters.

During Tuesday's episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the 48-year-old actress revealed her eldest daughter, 15-year-old Sam, was recently asked by a male classmate to a school dance.

“It’s so funny, this age when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry. I just feel like I [expletive] up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back on their childhood and just remember [fighting],” she said on the show, speaking to now-husband Aaron Phypers, according to USA Today.

She continued: "The girls have been through a lot and how I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. And I don't know if I did a disservice or not... It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short."

Richards and Sheen, 53, were married in 2002 and split in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. Richards is also the adoptive mother of a third daughter, Eloise, 7. Richards and Sheen, who openly struggled with both alcohol and drug abuse in the past, filed for divorce not long after Lola was born, according to USA Today.

The news comes after Richards admitted she asked Sheen his thoughts before she signed on for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too,” Richards said on “Lunch with Bruce,” a SiriusXM radio show hosted by Bruce Bozzi, in late March. “And so I said, ‘What do you think?’ and he was like, ‘I think it could be really cool.’”

