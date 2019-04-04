Charlie Sheen approved ex Denise Richards’ move to ‘RHOBH’ before she signed on, actress says

Denise Richards has admitted she asked her ex-husband Charlie Sheen his thoughts before she signed on for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The 48-year-old actress spoke last week on “Lunch with Bruce,” a SiriusXM Radio Andy show hosted by Bruce Bozzi.

Bozzi asked Richards if she brought up the show with her ex-husband before she joined because of the spotlight that would be brought onto their lives.

“I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too,” Richards told Bozzi. “And so I said, ‘what do you think?’ and he was like, ‘I think it could be really cool.’”

“Even if he said, ‘I think this is the dumbest thing you ever did,’ I still would have done the show, but it was interesting to get his side of it, because I have a lot of respect for him as the father [of my kids] and also being in this business for as many years as he has,” she added.

Richards and Sheen, 53, were married in 2002 and split in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. Richards is also the adoptive mother of a third daughter, Eloise, 7.

After Richards confirmed she was joining the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last August, Sheen said he would watch the show.

When she signed on, the former model told ET Online she was excited to join.

“I'm a fan of the show, and I never saw myself [as] fancy enough to be one of the housewives but I thought, Why not? I've been through so much in my life and I've been very private about a lot of it and I thought, I'm in a really good place and that would be fun to be a part of the show,” she said at the time.