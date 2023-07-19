Pickleball has brought together those young and old to share the court in a game full of fun.

Even though pickleball was invented quite some time ago, it has really gained in popularity since the pandemic.

If you have been thinking about joining the ranks of the fastest growing sport in America, here is everything you need to know about its history, how to play and where you can get involved.

What is pickleball? Why is pickleball so popular? How do you play pickleball? Where can I play pickleball?

1. What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a sport that blends tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It was invented in 1965 by three dads looking for a fun family activity.

Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum gathered in Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, Washington, where they had access to an abandoned badminton court. They began using ping-pong paddles to volley with a perforated plastic ball over the net, and the sport of pickleball was born.

They ended up with some random equipment, which ended up being the birth of pickleball.

2. Why is pickleball so popular?

Many distinct elements have contributed to the phenomenal growth of this exciting new sport. One thing that is particularly important is pickleball’s appeal to a diverse group of people: while it is a hit with seniors, kids, teens, and young adults have also seen its appeal.

The basic concepts and strategies are relatively simple, and even though it’s a fast-paced sport providing great cardio, it is not as difficult to learn as tennis. It also does not put as great a strain on joints as tennis or other racket sports, which broadens its appeal to seniors and others concerned with injury.

Playing pickleball is a very social event that brings together communities, and it is an addictive game to play. Once people start, they often come back for more.

Affordability is also key to its broad appeal. While some sports feature hundreds or even thousands of dollars in equipment costs, pickleball just requires a paddle and ball, which can be purchased for under $50 at your local Walmart.

3. How do you play pickleball?

Overall, pickleball is an easy sport to pick up for kids and adults. The game can be played inside or outside and as singles or doubles.

To start the game, the two teams need to decide who is going to serve first. A classic method for this is flipping a coin or playing rock, paper, scissors.

After the serving team is decided, the player on the right side of the court will serve the ball. The ball can be served underhand or off a bounce. Either way, the ball must be served cross-court. Another serving rule is that the ball must be hit over the kitchen line, (the first horizontal line on the opposite side of the court), which is also known as the non-volley zone.

Once the ball is in play, both the serve and the return must bounce on the court. After this, the ball can be played on the bounce, or volleyed out of the air.

The rally continues until there’s a double bounce, the ball is hit out of bounds or the ball is hit into the net. If the ball is out on your side of the net, make sure to yell "out" loudly.

One other peculiar rule, which poses a difficult adjustment for tennis players, involves the "kitchen", or the zone adjacent to the net on both sides. Players can not cross the kitchen line while hitting the ball, or they lose the point. It’s also important to keep your momentum from carrying you across the line. However, if the ball bounces in the kitchen, you may enter to play it off the bounce.

The scoring system can also be complicated, as it is completely different from tennis. Only the serving side can score a point.

When the serving team gets a point, the two servers will switch sides and serve across the other diagonal. If you lose a rally as the serving team, everyone will stay where they are and the serve goes to the next player. If the serve moves to the other side of the court, the player on the right side has the first serve.

Doubles is considerably more popular than singles. In singles play, the rules for serving are slightly different: on even scores, you serve from the right side, while on odd scores, you serve on the left side.

When you are about to serve, make sure you clearly yell out the score of the game first. For doubles, the score is going to contain three numbers. The first number is the serving team's score, the second number is the receiving team's score and the third number is the service turn. For singles, you’ll just say the serving and receiving team’s scores.

The game of pickleball is played to 11 points, but the winning team must win by two.

After a game as concluded, make sure to show good sportsmanship by paddle tapping the players of the other team.

4. Where can I play pickleball?

High interest in pickleball has led to a nationwide surge in construction of new courts and facilities throughout the United States and beyond.

If you’re looking for a casual place to play with family or friends, a local community center may be a good place to start. YMCAs also often offer classes, leagues, and open play sessions.

If you are looking for a more competitive atmosphere to play in, look for tournaments and leagues available to join near you.

Additionally, dedicated private pickleball clubs, including some that offer amenities like restaurants, pools, and shower facilities, are popping up in places like Florida and Texas.